Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Offbeat

Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
20th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need thanks to a program being run out of Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre.

As part of a partnership between Queensland Corrective Services and Uniforms 4 Kids, prisoners at BWCC have been repurposing law enforcement and emergency service uniforms into clothing for children in need.

 

 

The uniforms are donated by emergency services personnel and are then cut, modified and sewn into outfits including dresses, two piece suits, shorts, skirts and scrunchies.

General manager Darryll Fleming said that the program gave the women an opportunity to give back to the community as well as teaching them key life and vocational skills, giving them a better chance at employment once released.

 

 

"International research tells us that these skills can reduce the women's chances of reoffending when they leave our centres," he said.

"We have seen an improvement in behaviour, and the women have shown a real willingness to come to work and be part of a structured day while involved in the program which is fantastic."

From the program's inception in October to the second week of November, prisoners made more than 100 items.

brisbane women's correctional centre uniforms 4 kids
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        premium_icon 45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        News Drivers are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ and stay alert on Queensland roads this holiday season

        Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        premium_icon Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        Council News Job opportunities with South Burnett Regional Council announcing traineeships...

        ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        premium_icon ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        Crime Magistrate ‘appalled’ by man’s text attack: ‘You wonder why you aren’t having...

        Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        premium_icon Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        News How a town-wide initiative is helping keep kids off the streets and reducing youth...