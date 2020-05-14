Menu
ALLEGED THIEF: A police investigation has resulted in a 55-year-old aged carer from Wondai being charged with multiple stealing charges (this is a generic image). Picture: FILE PHOTO.
Wondai aged care worker charged with multiple thefts

Kate McCormack
14th May 2020 11:49 AM
THE community of Wondai has been left shell-shocked after police revealed a local aged care worker has been charged with stealing from vulnerable people in her care.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old female aged care worker from Wondai has been charged with five stealing offences from a vulnerable person in their care.

A south west police service spokesman said it would be alleged on five separate occasions the care worker stole money from a vulnerable person while providing care to them in their home.

“The Wondai woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on August 4, in relation to these matters,” he said.

If you are a vulnerable person and you feel you may have been a victim to a crime, contact your local police station for information to discuss options available to you.

Kingaroy: 4160 4900

Nanango: 4171 6333

Murgon: 4179 5222

Wondai: 4168 5211

Cherbourg: 4168 1166

Blackbutt: 5495 0099
Kumbia: 4164 4211

