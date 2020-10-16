Wondai man charged with producing, possessing dangerous drug

A wondai man will face court after police charged him with multiple drug offences. (Picture: File)

A POLICE raid in the Central Burnett has landed a man in court on serious drug charges.

A 33-year-old Wondai man is due to face court, charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing things used in commission of a crime, possessing drug utensils, possessing a restricted drug and possessing property used in a drug offence.

On October 15 police executed a search warrant at a Greenview Road address in Wondai, allegedly finding the man in possession of dangerous drugs.

The Wondai man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on November 17