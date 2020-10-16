Menu
A wondai man will face court after police charged him with multiple drug offences. (Picture: File)
Crime

Wondai man charged with producing, possessing dangerous drug

Tristan Evert
16th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A POLICE raid in the Central Burnett has landed a man in court on serious drug charges.

A 33-year-old Wondai man is due to face court, charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing things used in commission of a crime, possessing drug utensils, possessing a restricted drug and possessing property used in a drug offence.

On October 15 police executed a search warrant at a Greenview Road address in Wondai, allegedly finding the man in possession of dangerous drugs.

The Wondai man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on November 17

murgon magistrates court south burnett crime wondai police
South Burnett

