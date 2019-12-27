Wondai police help our struggling farmers

Sergeant Fewtrell, from the Wondai Police Station, loading hamper packs provided by Drought Angels.

Sergeant Fewtrell, from the Wondai Police Station, loading hamper packs provided by Drought Angels.

OFFICERS at Wondai were overwhelmed by the support of their small community after they registered the station as a drop-off point for this year’s Comissioner’s Foodbank Drive.

During the four-week donation period, Wondai Police Station was inundated with donations from across the community and its businesses.

Officer-in-charge Sergeant Brad Fewtrell said the support shown by the Wondai community was overwhelming.

“At this time of year when many are struggling, it was great to see so many come forward and give selflessly to others,” Sgt Fewtrell said.

Wondai Police Station teamed up with the charity organisation Drought Angels, and all donations received were passed onto the organisation.

Drought Angels will use the donations to create hamper packs to distribute to drought-stricken families on the land.

On December 10, Sgt Fewtrell transported the donations to Drought Angels’ headquarters.

Drought Angels’ Jennifer Gailey thanked the Wondai community for its generosity.

“Without their kindness and generosity, we would not be able to deliver the help that our farmers need,” Ms Gailey said.

Drought Angels then provided Sgt Fewtrell with a number of Christmas hamper packs to deliver to struggling farmers in the western part of the Wondai division, in the Darr Creek area.

Sgt Fewtrell went to the Darr Creek Oasis, and provided the hampers to farmers.

Every struggling farmer who received a hamper at Darr Creek Oasis was also working hard to afford medical treatment for family members battling cancer.

Not only were they attending to the day-to-day running of a farm, but they were dealing with ongoing medical treatments as family units.

Sgt Fewtrell said it was a great privilege to meet up with the farmers and give a little back.

“Each was extremely grateful and commented on that no matter how tough it’s been, they will at least be having a great Christmas lunch thanks to the Drought Angels,” he said.

The team at Wondai Police Station thanked Drought Angels for being part of the initiative and recognised their commitment to providing assistance to those in rural areas that needed it most.