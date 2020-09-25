Wooden spoon prank hits Broncos’ heartland

The Brisbane Broncos' Red Hill training ground has been peppered with at least a dozen wooden spoons following their first ever last-placing in the NRL.

Video footage shows a staff member collecting wooden spoon after wooden spoon off the grass at the Clive Berghofer Centre at Red Hill where the Broncos train.

The prank came less than 24 hours after the Broncos took out the wooden spoon after their 32-16 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

BREAKING: BRONCOS DRAMA!!!



Pissed off fans have thrown dozens of WOODEN SPOONS onto the club's training ground overnight!



Staff forced to pick them up in another embarrassing moment for Brisbane.



Full story tonight @7NewsBrisbane @7Sport @BenDavis74 pic.twitter.com/gDFYuu8tnc — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) September 25, 2020

In all there appears to be at least a dozen wooden spoons although it's likely to be many more.

There were so many to be collected the staffer had to resort to placing them in a crate.

The Broncos club management refused to comment on the incident.

Just last month a fan was so fed up with the way the club had performed this season, they threw their jersey on the ground outside the club's headquarters and walked away.

It's been a disastrous season for the all-mighty, one-team town heroes the Broncos which sacked their coach Anthony Seibold during the season.

They finished with just three wins from 20 matches and suffered their biggest ever loss 0-59 to the Sydney Roosters in round four.

It eclipsed their previous biggest loss of 0-58 to Parramatta Eels in the first week of the finals series last September.

Despite their worst season on record and a decline in an annual fan poll, the Broncos have again topped the Roy Morgan NRL club supporter ladder.

They filled first place on the NRL club supporter ladder with 930,000 supporters although it represented a drop of 8.5 per cent on last year ago.

Melbourne Storm were second with 901,000 supporters, up 3.2 per cent on last year, while the Cowboys were third with 535,000, albeit 16,000 fewer than last year.

