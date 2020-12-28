Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police cordon of the Hall St property as investigations continue.
Police cordon of the Hall St property as investigations continue.
Crime

Woodridge man fronts Ipswich court for alleged murder

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOODRIDGE man accused of murdering his partner's father has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police allege Garth Michael Reid, 33, stabbed to death a 53-year-old father at a Hall St home in Brassall on Christmas night.

READ MORE: Father allegedly stabbed to death in Christmas night horror

On Monday morning, Reid faced one count of murder, one of wilful damage and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His charges were adjourned for committal mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Reid did not apply for bail.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

editors picks garth reid ipswichcourt murder charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: More roadworks to kick off in the new year

        Premium Content LIST: More roadworks to kick off in the new year

        Council News Major roads works on two state controlled roads will be kicking off in the new year.

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"