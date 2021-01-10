Woolies, Costco among new virus venues

Shoppers and staff at two Brisbane supermarkets have been told to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested after a confirmed coronavirus case visited the supermarket this month.

Contact tracers say anyone who was at Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown between 7.30 and 8am on January 5 and Woolworths Calamvale North between 11am and noon on January 3 should quarantine immediately.

"The Public Health Unit have determined that anyone who attended these venues to be close contacts with the most recent confirmed case," the Queensland Government said on Saturday night.

Staff and customers Woolworths stores in Brisbane have been placed on high alert. Picture: Steve Pohlner

It comes as several shops and public transport services in Sydney's southwest, inner west and northern beaches were also identified as potential transmission spots as NSW Health races to contain the spread across the city.

They include Casula's Costco warehouse and Belrose Woolworths, while bus and train services in the inner west over the past 12 days have been pinpointed.

People who went to the Costco between 4.45pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, January 2, are considered casual contacts of a confirmed case and should be tested and self-isolate immediately until they receive a negative result.

People waiting in line to be tested for COVID-19 in Brisbane after a quarantine hotel worked tested positive. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The same goes for shoppers at Bankstown Myer who were there between 11.30am and 12.40pm on Wednesday, January 6, and customers at three Campsie stores.

Those locations are Big W Campsie (1.20-1.40pm, January 3), Chemist Warehouse Campsie (12-12.30pm, January 8) and Campsie Medical and Dental Centre (10.40-11.30am, January 8).

Anyone who went to Belrose's Woolworths or Aldi shops between noon and 1pm on December 24 should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they arise.

Venues in Burwood added to the list on Saturday have now been removed after health experts determined the person involved was not infectious when they visited.

Hurlstone Park railway station has also been identified by contact tracers.

But officials are concerned about several bus and train routes to and from Hurlstone Park between December 30 and January 8.

Anyone on those services are urged to monitor for symptoms and be tested and isolate if they occur.

They include bus routes:

418 - 138 - Wednesday, December, 30

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 6.18am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 6.28am

418 - 138 - Thursday, December 31

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 6.18am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 6.29am

418 - 138 - Sunday, January 3

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 10.41am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 10.52am

418 - 70 Sunday, January 3

Departing Marrickville Rd before Illawarra Rd 6.39pm and arriving Hurlstone Park Station, Floss St 6.48pm

418 - 138 - Monday, January 4

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 6.21am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 6.31am

418 - 138 - Tuesday, January 5

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 6.21am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 6.32am

418 - 138 - Tuesday, January 5

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 10.57am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 11.09am

418-70 - Tuesday, January 5

Departing Marrickville Rd opposite Marrickville Town Hall 11.59am and arriving Hurlstone Park Station, Floss St 12.08pm

418 - 138 - Wednesday, January 6

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 6.21am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 6.30am

418 - 138 - Thursday, January 7

Departing Hurlstone Park Station, Duntroon St 6.19am and arriving Marrickville Rd at Garners Ave 6.28am

And train services:

Marrickville to Hurlstone Park - Tuesday, January 5, 4.09pm - 4.18pm

Hurlstone Park to Bankstown - Wednesday, January 6, 10.58am - 11.20am

Bankstown to Hurlstone Park - Wednesday, January 6, 1.50pm - 2.08pm

Marrickville to Hurlstone Park - Wednesday, January 6, 3.56pm - 4.04pm

Hurlstone Park to Campsie - Friday, January 8, 10.27am - 10.38am

Campsie to Hurlstone Park - Friday, January 8, 12.01pm - 12.11pm.

Originally published as Woolies among new virus venues