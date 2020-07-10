Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Woolies worker tests positive for virus

10th Jul 2020 9:19 AM

 

A Melbourne Woolworths was quickly closed last night after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Woolworths in Pacific Werribee shopping centre, in Melbourne's southwest, was closed at 8pm last night due to the infected staff member.

The staff member will spend the next two weeks in isolation and the Woolworths reopened this morning.

Pacific Werribee shopping centre. Picture: Josie Hayden
Pacific Werribee shopping centre. Picture: Josie Hayden

 

Woolworths is advising any customers who shopped at the store on Saturday, July 4 to immediately contact the health department if they feel unwell.

"Customers and team members should be assured they can continue to safely shop and work at our Werribee Plaza supermarket," a statement from Woolworths read.

"While the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the local community is our priority."

Contact tracing is underway and any Woolworths staff who came in close contact are in isolation.

Victoria recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, bringing the state's total to 3098.

Management at Pacific Werribee wrote a letter to their customers yesterday, advising locals of the precautions they'd be taking as Victoria moved to stage three restrictions.

"As a provider of necessary goods and services, Pacific Werribee will remain open and trading, playing an essential role in our community, providing convenient access to food, groceries, supplies, household items, medical services, and banking, among other essential amenities," the centre manager said.

"With this essential role in mind, the health and wellbeing of our community remains our unwavering top priority, and we continue to uphold a robust range of measures designed to help mitigate the spread of the virus within our centre and protect you and your loved ones' health."

As we return to Stage 3 restrictions, we want to assure you of our steadfast commitment to helping protect the health,...

Posted by Pacific Werribee on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

 

 

 

Originally published as Woolies worker tests positive for virus

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks melbourne woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        premium_icon Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        News Gel blasters are on the rise in the South Burnett, and police say they look indistinguishable from real weapons

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...

        Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        premium_icon Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        News DEB Frecklington fears what impact a new drug could have on our region which is...

        South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        premium_icon South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        AFL It will be a historic day for the Saints this weekend when they host the Dalby...