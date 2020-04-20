Wooroolin Warriors’ drought appeal tour postponed

THE Wooroolin Warriors’ end-of-season cricket tour to Thallon, Dirranbandi and St George has been postponed as a result of the current coronavirus situation.

Now in its second year, the tour takes the side to drought-stricken areas to play cricket and raise funds for the St George and District Drought Appeal.

Club vice-president and tour co-ordinator Trevor Hansen said it was disappointing they’d had to postpone the tour.

“While it is very disappointing that we have been unable to go due to the current situation, we have not called the tour off,” Hansen said.

“We will definitely be going out to the region at some stage, once everything has settled down.

“Thankfully the club was able to complete all of its fundraising efforts prior to the middle of March this year,”

The Warriors raised $1000, which will go directly into the St George and District Drought Appeal when the trip happens.

Hansen said despite receiving rainfall in recent months, the areas were now facing a new challenge.

“This area of Queensland has received some welcome rainfall in recent months, following many years of drought,” Hansen said.

“They are now facing the prospect of losing serious amounts of income into their communities as a result of people not being able to travel into the area during what is normally a busy time for travellers out that way.

“I am very certain we will again be made very welcome by the townships we visit when we do eventually get back out there.”

Hansen said although the trip was self-funded, it couldn’t happen without the help of sponsors.

“While the players who make the trip self fund for the expenses of travelling and accommodation out there, the club would like to acknowledge the sponsorship contributions,” Hansen said.

“The club would like to thank Ken Mills Mahindra, ATV Engineers and Project Managers and the Little Butcher.

“They have enabled players to have travel shirts, caps and promotional items to give to the Dirranbandi team following the completion of the game.”

The tour was set to take place in early April and include a game of cricket in Dirranbandi.