Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Worker arrested for alleged prison fling

by Ally Foster
6th Mar 2020 1:36 PM

A CORRECTIONAL officer has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at a hail in Sydney's northwest.

Police launched an investigation last week following a report a female prison worker had allegedly developed a relationship with a male inmate.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Bass Hill at 9.45am today and taken to Bankstown Police station.

She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police
She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police

Detective Sergeant Robert Hollows said the situation was "quite concerning".

"We received information from the management of that facility. We reviewed certain evidence and as a result of that we took swift and appropriate action this morning," he told reporters.

"It is quite concerning and we take these matters very seriously because they do compromise the safety and good order of the functioning of the facility."

She was charged with engaging in a relationship with an inmate and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Blacktown Local Court on March 26.

The correctional officer has been suspended from her role.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks prison prison sex relationship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Introducing the Murgon Show 2020 representatives

        premium_icon Introducing the Murgon Show 2020 representatives

        News Murgon Show Society has hosted its annual cabaret and announced show representatives for the year.

        Three people ‘lucky to escape’ serious single vehicle crash

        premium_icon Three people ‘lucky to escape’ serious single vehicle crash

        News A driver and two passengers in shocking single vehicle crash

        ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

        premium_icon ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

        News Cast your vote in this sweet little local election pre-poll!

        Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        premium_icon Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        Council News Division 4 candidate Kirstie Schumacher has big plans if elected on council.