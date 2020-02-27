Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Worker crushed by 300kgs of glass at construction site

by Carla Hildebrandt and Adella Beaini
26th Feb 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A worker was seriously injured when he was crushed by 300kg of glass sheeting at a construction site in Sydney's southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the worksite on Roberts Rd, Greenacre about 2.30pm after the heavy glass sheets fell on the 67-year-old while he was unloading a shipping container.

A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News
A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Caitlyn Murphy said the man suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulders.

The man was rushed to Liverpool Hospital. His condition was unknown last night.

"Paramedics are always prepared for the worst, particularly when attending worksite incidents like this," Inspector Murphy said.

"You never know what can go wrong at a worksite and how extensive the injuries will be."

construction crush glass greenacre liverpool hospital work accident

Just In

    Model spends $55k on tattoos

    Model spends $55k on tattoos
    • 27th Feb 2020 5:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s popular bank closing today

        premium_icon Region’s popular bank closing today

        Business In a disappointing and unfortunate turn of events another business in the region will be shutting its doors.

        OUR SAY: A great place to start a career

        premium_icon OUR SAY: A great place to start a career

        Opinion I’m looking forward to this new opportunity to get to know each of you more.

        Local kids treated to musical workshop

        premium_icon Local kids treated to musical workshop

        News Aria nominated musical group Topology visits three South Burnett State Schools.

        Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        premium_icon Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        Politics “I’m determined to keep helping them as a politician,” Deb said