Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
News

Worker stuck in machine at strawberry farm dies

by Angie Raphael
11th Nov 2020 5:10 PM

A man has died after becoming "tangled" in machinery while working at a strawberry farm in Perth's northeast.

Nobody witnessed the incident but colleagues made the confronting discovery of the man's body at the Pick Your Own Strawberry Farm on Old West Road in Bullsbrook just before 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police are yet to reveal the man's name or age.

"We will prepare a report for the coroner," a police spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

WorkSafe has been alerted and is also investigating the incident.

The farm has been shut down and a fence is blocking the driveway.

Originally published as Worker dies at strawberry farm

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police smash Burnett drug operation, three face 266 charges

        Premium Content Police smash Burnett drug operation, three face 266 charges

        Crime AN EIGHT month long investigation has uncovered a major drug operation in the South Burnett, with five people arrested. FULL DETAILS:

        LIST: Kingaroy’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

        Premium Content LIST: Kingaroy’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

        Crime IS YOUR street on the list of the worst in the region for drug crime? FIND OUT...

        Kingaroy students win inaugural MTB school championships

        Premium Content Kingaroy students win inaugural MTB school championships

        Cycling & MTB A TEAM of Kingaroy MTB enthusiast have claimed first place at the Sunshine Coast...

        Nanango’s newest café already a big hit with the locals

        Premium Content Nanango’s newest café already a big hit with the locals

        Business Rhys Ashlin noticed a gap in the market, buying a business and transforming it into...