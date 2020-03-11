Workers toil through wet conditions to make deadline

WORKING IN THE WET: Despite the rainy conditions, council workers are pushing through to achieve the targeted deadline for the footpath upgrade project along Lamb St, Murgon. Photo: Laura Blackmore

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council workers have been toiling away in wet conditions on the footpath, kerb and channelling upgrade project in Murgon.

The crew has also been undertaking both night works and weekend work in order to prepare demolished sections of footpath along Lamb St for concreting.

The project has been funded through the Queensland Government’s 2019-21 Works for Queensland program and the council, and last week sections of the footpath between Krebs St and Gore St were demolished.

Despite the conditions, the council said they were pleased to advise residents the replacement of Murgon’s CBD footpath along Lamb St would continue, and demolition of the exiting footpath would progress this week.

This week, project contractors will undertake reinstatement of site damage caused by rain and will finalise preparation for concrete pouring, weather permitting.

The initial areas to be reinstated include those adjacent to AandS Legal and Riya’s Indian.

Concrete pouring will then be done on this section, and proceed towards the corner of Krebs St through the remainder of the week.

These areas will remain fenced until the concrete cures and is able to withstand foot traffic.

If the wet weather holds out this week, council said section one would be practically complete.

Following this work, section two is set to include the preparation of the base for concrete pouring between the dog wash through to the bakery.

This will allow workers to reinstate the footpath early in the week.

Once the concrete has cured, the majority of fencing and ramps will be removed before the weekend.

Council said demolition and earthworks were expected to begin and be completed by the end of this week.

Detailed planning was undertaken prior to the works in order to ensure all businesses could remain operational during the construction.

The majority of works are scheduled to be delivered at night between 6pm-6am, with additional supporting tasks undertaken during standard working hours as required.