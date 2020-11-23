Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

More Stories

burns emergency workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        Premium Content Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        News MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a bushfire near a popular swimming spot in Maidenwell.

        Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

        Premium Content Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

        Crime A MAN was clocked travelling 149km/h on his way to a meeting he said he was running...

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate