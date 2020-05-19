‘World’s strongest baby’ stuns parents

A father was shocked to discover what his baby daughter could do at just eight weeks old, when other kids take at least nine months.

The average age babies are able to support their own weight is about nine months to a year, but one father has claimed his little girl learned to stand on her own at just eight-weeks-old.

Lula weighed just 2.5kg when she was born on January 31 and began to hold her head up before she even left the hospital.

Now 15-weeks-old, Lula is able to stand on her own without any help or support and while it is a feat in itself, unfortunately records are only kept for those who are able to walk.

The current record is held Reuben Robinson who took his first steps at six-months-old and made a Guinness World Record.

Shocked dad Tezra Finn-Johnston, 31, of the UK, said Lula was inspired after seeing him watch strongman clips on YouTube.

He said people find it unusual that she can hold herself up while sitting, let alone standing.

"When she was about a month old, she was having a tantrum and I tried to sit her on my knee to calm her," the first-time father said.

"Instead of sitting down, she just stood on my knee and wouldn't bend her legs.

"I tried to hold her and supported her, and she managed to take her own weight."

Mr Finn-Johnston and his girlfriend Emily Derrick, 23, who live in Bristol, UK, first noticed their daughter's unbelievable strength when they left hospital, five days after Lula was born.

"Pretty much from the day we left hospital she was able to support her head a little bit more than we thought she should be able to," Mr Finn-Johnston said.

He believes one of the reasons for her strength is by having a good muscle-to-weight ratio, based on the fact she was a small baby at birth.

Mr Finn-Johnston is also a huge fan of strongman competitions. He started doing weight training at 13 years old, saying he really enjoys "being strong".

"Not so much fit, but more the strength side of it. I've always been interested in lifting as heavy as I can."

He regularly watches videos from the likes of Eddie Hall - the World's Strongest Man 2017 - on YouTube.

"I've started watching some of the strong men on their private channels," he said.

"Lula sits on my knee and we both watch that, so I like to think she is training herself."

Baby Lula may not be able to walk yet, but her parents fear her first steps might be closer than they think.

