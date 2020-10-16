Worst Birthday Ever: Woman yells at cops after party ruined

A woman has been fined after lashing out at another driver and police. (Picture: File)

A BIRTHDAY party gone wrong has led to a woman lashing out at a driver, screaming at police and smashing a glass cup on the floor before being arrested.

Nikki Maree Barratt-Coates pleaded guilty to one charge of common public nuisance at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on September 20, 2020 police were on their way to a disturbance when they saw Barratt-Coates in a vehicle yelling at the driver of another vehicle.

Both vehicles stopped and both parties got out before Barratt-Coates began screaming repeatedly at the other driver ‘her birthday had been ruined’.

The other driver who was known to her said he would take her back to her accommodation in Nanango before she became erratic.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said she was screaming at police to not touch her.

“After she started screaming at police she reached into her car and grabbed a cup, which she smashed on the ground,” he said.

“People passing by were watching as this was happening outside of a park.

“She was taken into custody where she remained for about four hours.”



Barratt-Coates was dealt with ex parte as she forgot she had court according to Magistrate Andrew Sinclair.

Barratt-Coates was convicted and fined $150 and no convictions were recorded.