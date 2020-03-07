Would you pay $100 for a roll of toilet paper?

Savvy shoppers are capitalising on the shortage of toilet paper and selling their excess rolls online at outrageous profits.

ENTERPRISING supermarket shoppers are flogging their toilet rolls on social media for outrageous profits.

Loo paper is a big seller on Gumtree, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. For example, a Quilton 10-pack is listed on eBay for $45 - a tidy profit when Coles sells its 20-packs for $10.

Some posts are clearly tongue-in-cheek.

A Caloundra Gumtree seller is offering two rolls "in perfect condition" for $100 each.

"Will separate the sheets if someone wants 20 or more for $1 each," the post offers.

A seller in Southern Sydney has listed a 24-pack of Quilton 3-ply for $550,000 but that's cheap compared to the $2 million asking price for one roll of "corona virus" toilet paper offered by someone in Perth.

On eBay a seller is offering a single roll for $27.47 (plus postage) to "ride out the apocalypse in 3 ply Deluxe Comfort," the ad reads.

And loo paper is a coveted competition prize.

At Acacia Ridge on Thursday night Check Raise Poker "free-roll" tournament winner was chuffed when, along a hundred bucks for making first place, he literally earned a free roll - of toilet paper.

And likewise, over at Brisbane's Alderley Arms Hotel, among the prizes handed out to lucky Harry's Trivia winners was - drumroll please! - a roll of youknowwhat.

Trivia host Dani Westport says the usual prizes are cash and wine.

"This week I thought I'd throw in a roll of toilet paper as a prize considering how valuable and in short supply they are these days," she says.

"It was actually a roll I'd stolen from work because we were running out at home.

"The team that won the toilet roll was ecstatic - one of the men literally cheered and did a happy dance.

"Things then got a little complicated as they tried to decide which team member would keep the roll or whether they could divide it up."