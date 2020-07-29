Menu
Multiple South Burnett residents are due to face court after a string of charges. (Picture: File)
Crime

WRAP: Multiple people charged with drugs, evading police

Tristan Evert
29th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
22 July 2020

A motorcycle driver is currently at large after he was seen travelling at excessive speed through Blackbutt towards Yarraman on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Police attempted to intercept the motorcycle, however it failed to stop, evading police.

Police are seeking information to identify the rider/owner of this motorcycle.

If anyone has information they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, Policelink 131444 or Blackbutt Station on 54950099.

24 July 2020

A 56-year-old Blackbutt man is due to face court after he was charged with possession of a dangerous drugs.

Police intercepted a vehicle on Crumpton Drive and after searching the vehicle, allegedly found cannabis.

The man will appear in Nanango Magistrates Court 24 August.

24 July 2020

A 42-year-old Blackbutt man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

Police searched an address in Blackbutt, allegedly uncovering cannabis and a drug utensil.

The man will appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on 24 August.

25 July 2020

A 35-year-old Nambour woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving on a disqualified license.

Police intercepted a vehicle on the D'Aguilar Highway for an RBT, finding the driver was disqualified from driving by a court order.

The woman will appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on 24 August.

26 July 2020

A 33-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man have been referred to a drug diversion program after they were charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

Police searched a Blackbutt address, allegedly finding a quantity of cannabis and a drug utensil.

blackbutt police south burnett crime south burnett drug charges
South Burnett

