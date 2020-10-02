WRAP: The highlights, lowlights of the 2020 Saints season

IT WAS a strong year for the South Burnett Saints with both the men and women's teams making preliminary finals for the first time in the clubs history.

From milestone matches to 100 point losses and a home final, this is a look back at the 2020 season of AFL in the South Burnett.

The Saints got their 2020 campaign off to a flying start marching to the grand final at the Toowoomba picnic 9's competition.

A nine a side pre season competition featuring 14 teams from across the Darling Downs.

After an unusual and prolonged pre-season both the men and women started the home and away season with convincing wins.

Shaun Pukkalus and James Packer making a tackle against the Dalby Swans. (Picture: Dominic Elsome)

The women thumped the Goondiwindi Hawks by 59 points and the men defeated the Dalby Swans by 34 points.

Round one marked a special occasion for the club with three Saints notching up significant milestones.

Both teams held top spot on the ladder in the early rounds until the men lost to the Toowoomba Bombers in round three.

The women's team copped their biggest loss for the year in round two going down to the Toowoomba Tigers by 110 points.

In round five the men made the biggest road trip in the competition out to Goondiwindi, going down 113 to 6.

The women finished the season with three wins and three loses putting them in a good position heading into finals.

Club president Daniel Clacy played his 100th game for the club in round one. (Picture: Social Media)

The men finished in fourth spot on the ladder with five wins and three loses, earning the club their first division one final at home at Lyle Vidler Oval.

Both sides took wins moving to the preliminary final the following week in Goondiwindi where both teams came up short, ending the 2020 run of the South Burnett Saints.

In the conclusion of the season, two players walked away with the competitions top honours.

A South Burnett Saints claimed his second Colman Medal and a first-year player claimed the women's best and fairest.

Saints club president Daniel Clacy said it was a brilliant year for the club both on and off the field.

"The club is looking brilliant, honestly one of the best seasons we have had collectively in a while, both on the field and financially," Clacy said.

"Having both the men and ladies league best and fairest is honestly the stuff of dreams, I couldn't believe it.

"When you had a player win not just the ladies but the men as well is a tremendous honour.

"It was a tough season but a successful one that has paced a strong path for 2021."