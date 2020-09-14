WRAP-UP: Major headlines you might have missed last week

REVENGE car crashes, major funding announcements and election campaigns, these are just three headlines from last week that made news in the Burnett region.

Below, the South Burnett Times has your weekly wrap-up of major headlines from last week.

CCTV captured Jay Scott Burnett intentionally reversing his utility into his father's shop on Lamb Street. Photo/QPS.

Angry son deliberately rams car into dad’s shop for revenge

A MAN has deliberately reversed his car onto a Murgon footpath and rammed into his parents shop in an act of petty revenge.

Jay Scott Burnett pleaded guilty to seven charges before Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, including the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three fail to appears, a common assault, possessing drug utensils and two breach of bail offences.

Glitz and glam at the 2020 Nanango State High School formal

FROM cowboy hats to glimmering dresses, this is all the action from the 2020 Nanango State High School formal.

REVEALED: South Burnett schools to share $366,000 in funding

AS PART of a $10 million state government School Transport Infrastructure Program, five South Burnett schools will share in $366,000 of funding.

The funding is shared between 57 projects across the state targeting the improvement of key transport infrastructure at schools.

Nanango election candidates 2020.

STATE ELECTION: Who we know is running in Nanango so far



ON October 31, voters will head to the polls for the 2020 state election.

In the seat of Nanango, local MP and opposition leader Deb Frecklington is fighting to retain her seat for a fourth term, and return the LNP to government.

But two candidates have announced they will be challenging the incumbent member, hoping to overturn Ms Frecklington’s mammoth 13 per cent margin.

Winston and Fae Spy

Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

DESPITE being eligible for a $5000 Home Assist Secure grant, Winston and Fay Spry have been left bitterly disappointed.

After being deemed eligible by their relevant home assist provider, the Gayndah couple applied for the grant in June to install a lift that would allow Fay to leave the house as she can‘t walk down the stairs due to ongoing hip and leg injuries.

After applying they heard nothing about the progress of the application, until they received a generic text message saying they were unsuccessful.

Andy and Harvy Dascombe

Murgon family recognised for 40 years of invaluable service

AFTER 40 years of driving South Burnett kids to school, the Dascombe family have been recognised for their invaluable contribution to the transport industry.

The Queensland Bus Industry Council handed Andy and Harvy Dascombe a trophy to mark the major milestones.

The business started back in 1980 when Harvy use to do one school run in Goomeri.

Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

THE South Burnett Saints came marching home in the last round of the AFLQ Darling Downs competition against the Dalby Swans.

A home ground advantage just wasn‘t enough for the Swans as they went down 44-76 at Dalby’s AFL Club this afternoon.

Minister of Transport and Main Roads, Hon Mark Bailey MP announcing a $5 million infrastructure upgrade.

Major $3.5 million Mundubbera-Durong road works to commence

A DANGEROUS stretch of road that connects the South and North Burnett is set to get a $3.5 million upgrade, commencing next week.

The single lane Mundubbera-Durong Road is set to be widened and resurfaced, with works beginning this week.

