WWE legend confesses to 22-year lie

The Undertaker has admitted to lying to Shawn Michaels about one of the most iconic backstage stories of his WWE career.

The Undertaker was ready to "smash" Shawn Michaels had he not dropped the then WWF championship to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14 - confirming one of the most iconic backstage stories from his career. He just regrets not telling Michaels the truth about it years later.

The story, according to WWE executive Bruce Prichard on his "Something to Wrestle With" podcast, goes that Undertaker, who had just finished defeating Kane in the previous match at the Fleet Centre in Boston in 1998, sat backstage and wrapped his hands staring as Michaels went to the ring with the intent to get physical if the champion didn't do what was expected of him. Michaels did ultimately lose the match and the championship to Austin, who went on to be one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Undertaker and Michaels - who was nursing a serious back injury at the time - did not get along then and the infamous Montreal Screwjob involving the Heartbreak Kid and Bret Hart had happened only four months prior. Undertaker was ready to ensure there were no shenanigans this time.

"Early on in my career and when Shawn was there, I didn't care for Shawn personally," Undertaker told The New York Post in a Zoom interview. "I thought he was an arrogant little s***. That being said, still no one I would rather get in the ring with it and work (with). That's just how good he is.

"Shawn, everyone knows the story, is supposed to drop the belt to Steve. Shawn was being Shawn in my opinion and like I didn't know if he was gonna do it. My intention was to make sure one way or another business was done that night."

Three of the best ever: Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

Michaels, after the two mended their relationship years later and got to a very good place, asked him about the incident because he was frequently getting questions about it. Undertaker, who will give his "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series next week after 30 years in WWE, said he didn't have the heart to tell Michaels the truth at that moment because of how much things improved personally between them.

During an interview with "Inside the Ropes in 2018, Michaels said he never even saw Undertaker at WrestleMania 14 and "there is absolutely no truth to that whatsoever" regarding the hand-taping story based on what Undertaker told him. The Deadman said he regrets not being completely honest about it.

"I felt so bad because our relationship had changed so much that he goes, 'Were you really gonna beat me up?' " Undertaker said. "I was like, 'No man that's just all rumour. Taping my hands up and everything, come on'. He goes, 'I didn't think so. I mean that really didn't sound like you'.

"The whole time in my head I'm like, 'I was gonna smash you if you didn't drop that belt to Steve'. But yeah, he's a completely different person, I love him to death now. But, yeah, that's the story. I was sitting there hands taped ready to do whatever I needed to be done."

Undertaker went on to say that he loves Michaels now and the legendary matches they had together.

"We've mended any broken fences," he said. "I think the world of Shawn and how he's changed his life. Obviously, we've shared some very special moments in the ring, WrestleMania's and all that."

- New York Post

Originally published as WWE legend confesses to 22-year lie