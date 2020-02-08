WWE legend’s insane 33-year change

Dave Bautista has made a name for himself on the big screen in recent years after appearing in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

Before he was introduced to the masses in movies though, he was making waves inside the ring as a monster in the WWE.

His wrestling career began in 1999 and saw him go on to become a six-time world champion, winning the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Championship twice.

To this day he still holds the record for the longest reign as the heavyweight champion at a staggering 282 days.

Throughout his career he won big fight after big fight, with his biggest run coming in 2005 when he won the Royal Rumble before taking down Triple H in WrestleMania 21's main event to capture the heavyweight belt.

He left the WWE in 2010, but re-signed in 2013 before making his final appearance at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

His achievements in the ring are set to culminate in April when he is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The company announced his inclusion in December with the ceremony to take place ahead of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

Despite officially stepping out of the ring years ago, the 51-year-old has kept in better shape than what most people can dream of.

He showed off his impressive body of work with a recent upload to Instagram by documenting the changes over the years, starting in 1987.

The caption alongside the images read: "It's a damn marathon, 18-51 #DreamChaser".

Since his dominant run in the WWE, Bautista has appeared in a host of big name movies alongside some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

He appeared in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, playing the role of a bad guy, but his most notable role came in the Marvel films.

Playing the role of "Drax the Destroyer", Bautista appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

His star may be shining brighter even now in his second career after he reached the pinnacle in the highly-competitive world of WWE.