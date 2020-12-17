Menu
Christmas week weather: Steamy temps before tropical low

by Nathan Edwards
17th Dec 2020 5:07 AM
Southeast Queensland could be in for a soggy Christmas, with early forecasts flagging the possibility of showers and even thunderstorms for next Friday's festivities.

The wet weather warning comes as much of the region continues to recover from the rain event earlier this week, which saw more than 700mm dumped in some areas.

Brisbane is set to go through a rollercoaster of conditions leading up to Christmas Day according to early predictions, with severe thunderstorms forecast for Thursday afternoon, ahead of a muggy weekend with maximums set to hit 30C.

Sky News Weather Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders said those warm conditions will turn around just in time for Christmas Eve, with showers and a maximum of 27C forecast across the region all the way through to Boxing Day.

"The lead up to Christmas over the next few days is going to be warm and humid - but as we move through next week it looks like heavier falls are possible around southeast Queensland," Mr Saunders said.

"At a minimum, a shower or two is likely Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - but one of the models we've looked at even shows a tropical low moving through Queensland, which would equal heavy rain across the state."

Naia Harrison, 4, with Niko Harrison, 2, at their home in Cedar Vale, are bracing for more wet weather this Christmas. Picture: Josh Woning
While the promise of continued rainfall might put a dampener on outdoor Christmas plans, the forecast has been welcomed by the Harrison Family of Ladybrook Farm, who are still lapping up the 130mm of rain they received at Cedar Vale and 220mm at Darlington over the weekend.

"A wet Christmas is more than welcome for us on the farm - especially with the kids chomping at the bit to make the most of the mud," mum Kate told The Courier-Mail
Originally published as Xmas week weather: Steamy temps before possible tropical low

