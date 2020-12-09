Yarning circle brings Wondai community and hospital together

Wondai community members have joined with residents and staff of Wondai's Forest View Residential Aged Care Unit to create a special space for residents to enjoy in a yarning circle.

Wondai community members recently joined with residents and staff of the Wondai Hospital and Forest View Residential Aged Care Unit to create a truly memorable project.

Darling Downs Health Director of Indigenous Health Ms Rica Lacey said the Forest View Yarning Circle was a great example of a community working together.

“For countless centuries yarning circles have been a place for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to come together, to share ideas and knowledge, and to pass down lore and customs to following generations,” Ms Lacey said.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share this aspect of the world’s oldest living culture with the people of Wondai, and particularly the residents of Forest View.

“Set amongst shady trees and native plants in the residents’ recreation area, this yarning circle is a place where all are welcome to sit, relax and speak and listen from the heart.”

Ms Lacey said the collaborative efforts of local people made the yarning circle a reality.

“We had Darling Downs Health staff and members of the local community come together to make this project a reality,” Ms Lacey said.

“I’d like to acknowledge Wondai staff including Aaron Clancy, who co-ordinated the project, Forest View director of nursing Janine Webster, operational staff including Carol Burgess, Judith Buchanan, Gayle Alberts and Stephanie Mickelo, Indigenous liaison officer Andrew Townes, our gardeners, the Wondai Hospital Auxiliary and many local volunteers.

“Everyone involved put in one hundred per cent to get the yarning circle finished in time for this year’s NAIDOC celebrations, so that was great effort.

“The project was completed using locally sourced products and the enormous talents of local artists, and that’s something were very proud of.

“We hope the residents find it a welcoming and enjoyable place to sit and talk for many years to come.”