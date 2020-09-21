Menu
South Burnett Gem and Fossicking Club member Max Walters at the Kingaroy Art Gallery. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Years of work on display at new Kingaroy art exhibition

Tristan Evert
21st Sep 2020 10:00 AM
FROM heart-shaped stones to free-form crystals, the South Burnett Gem and Fossicking Club have been hard at work setting up a display at the Kingaroy Art Gallery.

Featuring stones from all over Australia, including several pieces from the South Burnett, the display showcases the talented work of several of the clubs members.

Max Walters has been involved with the club for just over three years and said it’s great to be able to showcase something the club is so passionate about.

Art on display by the South Burnett Gem and Fossicking Club. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
“We have had the display here since the start of September, which includes a variety of stones and crystals all presented in their own unique way,” Mr Walters said.

“Each of our members have their own way of displaying their work, for example we have one member who is in to silversmithing and another who uses wire to make pieces of art.

“It’s been quite good how many people have dropped by and shown interest in the display.”

The South Burnett Gem and Fossicking Club formed just over four years ago and currently has about 30 members.

The club holds four field trips a year including a visit to Cloyna, 24 kilometres north of Murgon.

Stones carved into heart shapes by Paul Dennis. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Mr Walters said the South Burnett, in particular Cloyna, is known for its great gemstones and crystals.

“The club runs a number of field trips each year, which are always a really good time,” Mr Walters said.

“Cloyna out near Murgon is a favourite among members here, we always have a lot of success when doing trips there.

“For me I just really enjoy being out away from everything, I always come back from a trip recharged with a positive outlook on life.”

The South Burnett Gem and Fossicking Club’s art display will continue through till the end of October at the Kingaroy Art Gallery.

South Burnett

