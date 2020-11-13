Yeppoon home with incredible views snapped up for $970K

A PACIFIC Heights home with "sensational" ocean views has been purchased for nearly $1 million, making it a record sale for the area.

The home at 11 Samoa St, Pacific Heights sold for $970,000 on October 30 after spending just four days on the market.

General manager and sales specialist at Yeppoon Real Estate Claudia Coren said the phone was running hot with inquiries.

"It would have even gone under contract sooner if I made the inspection the day beforehand," she said.

"It was very popular.

"That house also just set the record for Pacific Heights as the highest sale price in the last 10 years."

The owner of 11 Samoa Street, Pacific Heights with the sold sign. Picture: Contributed

She said the home was purchased by a couple who had moved to the region from the Sunshine Coast.

"They have family here in Yeppoon," she said.

"It was a really good move for them to get out of the rat race and traffic of the Sunshine Coast and come to Yeppoon where it's a bit quieter with more of a laid-back lifestyle."

She said the previous owner decided to sell the home because she wanted to move on to the next adventure.

The unique, custom-designed home is set on a 735 sqm allotment, with four bedrooms, an office and three bathrooms over two levels.

While the home itself is nothing short of "stunning", the key selling feature was the vast panorama of ocean views spanning all the way from Corio Bay to Keppel Bay Marina and the shoreline of Farnborough Beach.

A vast panorama of ocean views spanning all the way from Corio Bay to Keppel Bay Marina and the shoreline of Farnborough Beach from the kitchen window. Picture: Contributed

"The views are spectacular, and the home has these gorgeous picture windows that showcase the view, which could be seen from not only the upstairs level but downstairs also, which is why it was very popular," Ms Coren said.

"Downstairs has a second living area, which was ideal for the new owner's elderly parents to move in and live with them temporarily. There is a loungeroom, a bathroom and two bedrooms down there as well as beautiful, polished concrete floors.

"Upstairs also has gorgeous Blackbutt timber floors. It's just a bit different than your stock standard home."

She said the sales market in Yeppoon was the strongest she had experienced in her 14 years in real estate.

She said their sales in the past month had tripled compared to this time last year.

"I have never seen inquiry like this," she said.

"Homes are selling off the market, not even making it online, and those that do are receiving multiple offers from multiple buyers.

"It's super competitive which is driving prices because there is so much demand.

"I think during the COVID period people have had a lot of time to reflect on their living situation.

"Our lifestyle here on the Capricorn Coast is a real drawcard because we have that laid-back lifestyle. We have a lot of beautiful shops and restaurants, as well as the beach and lagoon facilities.

"Our property prices are also really competitive for regional markets across Australia. Anyone who's from out of town is usually in disbelief they could pick up these properties for so cheap. That's helping to bring everyone north."

She also said the rental market was the tightest she had ever seen it, with a zero per cent vacancy rate currently at their agency.

"There are people staying in caravan parks waiting to get a rental property," she said.

"As soon as one becomes available, we have about 20 applications on that property.

"It is almost easier to buy a house than to rent if you are moving to the area."

