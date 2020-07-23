Menu
NEWS: Find out how you can get all your local Burnett news in print form.
NEWS: Find out how you can get all your local Burnett news in print form. Dominic Elsome
News

You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

Jordan Philp
by
23rd Jul 2020 2:15 PM

MORE than ever before readers can stay informed and up-to-date with the local, regional, state and national news that matters to them - all in the one place online. 

As a subscriber to the South Burnett Times and Central and North Burnett Times websites, readers can access breaking news as it happens, read first about the new businesses and developments in their region, stay abreast with every case that goes through local courts, learn about the characters in their towns and so much more for $1 a week for the first 12 weeks. 

Not only do you get to access the best in hyper-local news stories every day and the choice to have specific topics emailed to your inbox, but the ability to explore an archive of older news stories from throughout the years. 

YOUR LOCAL NEWS STILL IN PRINT:

But there are readers out there who still want their stories delivered in the pages of a newspaper.

In good news for those living in Roma and surrounds - you can still read the biggest stories coming out of the Burnett region every Tuesday and Friday in the pages of the Toowoomba Chronicle

The Chronicle now features a South Burnett Times section dedicated to the stories produced by the locally based South Burnett Times team in every Tuesday and Friday edition.

Add our region's stories to a newspaper that carries the best of State, National, International, Finance and Sport coverage, and I'm convinced you'll still enjoy the experience.

Copies of The Chronicle can be found in your local newsagency. 

kingaroy south burnett
South Burnett

