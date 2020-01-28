Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

BEST OF THE BEST: Young Citizen of the Year Brenna Prendergast, Mayor Keith Campbell and Citizen of the Year Mark Beil at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. Photo: Jessica McGrath

BEST OF THE BEST: Young Citizen of the Year Brenna Prendergast, Mayor Keith Campbell and Citizen of the Year Mark Beil at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. Photo: Jessica McGrath

IT WAS a huge year for former Kingaroy State High School captain Brenna Prendergast.

In 2019 she graduated from high school and was awarded South Burnett Junior Referee of the Year for her dedication to rugby league across the district.

Adding to her many accolades, the young achiever received the South Burnett Young Citizen Award at the Australia Day ceremony at the weekend.

After heavily being involved in the South Burnett community groups for many years, she said the people she had met along the way made it worthwhile.

“I know I’m only 17 but I have made so many lifelong friends from volunteering,” Brenna said.

“Whether they are from the South Burnett or from outside the region, I know I will be friends with them for a long time.

“I treasure the friendships I have made through getting involved in our community.”

She said she did not expect to take out the award at the ceremony.

“It felt pretty good when they called my name out,” Brenna said.

“I was not expecting to win because there were a lot of worthy recipients in the same category.”

Junior Referee of the Year Brenna Prendergast being awarded the trophy by Rob Crow at the South Burnett grand finals in 2019.

As for her future, Brenna’s already had to change her plans due to a surprising yet welcomed opportunity.

“I did get an offer for university to do a dual degree – Bachelor of Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Recreational and Outdoor Environmental Studies,” she said.

“However, I have been offered a job to work for Queensland Rugby League in Toowoomba as an admin assistant.

“So I have accepted that for now.

“It’s a six-month contract for so I’ll see how it goes but it’s always been the plan to work for QRL.”

Brenna said she missed some things about high school life but was looking forward to the new year.

“My parents are now saying ‘Welcome to adulthood’, just to remind me,” she said.

“One thing that has surprised me about becoming an adult is the price of fuel.

“It costs a lot of money to go places.”

The other nominees for the South Burnett Young Citizen of the Year were Brock Wiley, Michael Malone, Megan Frohloff and Kate Perrett.