Young artist’s design to be used across the South Burnett

YOUNG ARTIST: Toni Phillips-Petersen with winner of the logo competition Lily Heiner and Uncle Robert from South Burnett Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corperation. Photo: Laura Blackmore

IT TOOK less than an hour for the leading promotional material for the upcoming Festival of Cultures to be designed.

Community education counsellor for indigenous youth at Kingaroy State High School, Toni Phillips-Petersen, is an artist herself and was given the task of coming up with the logo for the new event to be held in early April.

Last late year she decided to hold an impromptu workshop in an hour-long Year 9 art class at the school, and was left in awe of the talent the students possessed.

“The art class was about multiculturalism and seeking the voice of our young kids and how they see multiculturalism, how they see all the nationalities,” Mrs Phillips-Petersen said.

“Even just at Kingaroy State High School alone we have so many different nationalities within the school.

“It was quite special on my behalf to host it.”

After plenty of deliberation, Mrs Phillips-Petersen said Lily Heiner’s design was selected as the winning creation.

“For Lily Heiner to come out with the work that she did was outstanding,” she said.

“I think she felt pretty honoured to win.

“She is pretty talented and I hope she goes further with art as she really enjoys it as well.”

Kingaroy State High School principal Ashley Roediger with up and coming artist Lily Heiner. Photo: Laura Blackmore

At the first school assembly for term one of 2020, Lily was presented with some gifts of appreciation by representatives from South Burnett Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corperation’s Uncle Robert and Aunty Jocelyn, who are the organisers behind the festival.

Lily, 16, said she was in shock when she was told she had won the competition.

“Toni came into our class and asked us to design our own multicultural logo and what it would represent to us,” Lily said.

“I chose the design for my entry to symbolise my wish of equality in the eyes of everyone by incorporating different hand and eye colours.”

Lily Heiner's artwork that will be used in the marketing material for the upcoming festival of multiculturalism in the South Burnett.

She said it was slighting daunting that her design was going to be used to promote the multicultural festival, but looked forward to attending the new event.

“I am hoping to see everyone get involved. It would be really great for it to be a celebration of everyone,” she said.

“My parents have always encouraged me that no one is better than anyone else, so just to accept everyone as they come.”

The Festival of Cultures will be held on Saturday, April 4 at Memorial Park in Kingaroy from 8.30am–3:30pm.