Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

The 20-year-old Cherbourg man had found a new reason to break his ice addiction while he was in jail. (File image)

The 20-year-old Cherbourg man had found a new reason to break his ice addiction while he was in jail. (File image)

A YOUNG man who vowed to break his ice addiction so he can be a better father after ‘waking up’ during his stint in jail, has been sent back to his cell.

“I know what I’ve done in the past wasn’t right, everything I’ve done was under the influence of ice and I’ve been doing my best to give it up,” the 20-year-old dad told Magistrate Louisa Pink.

“It’s been getting easier to do because I’ve got a reason why to stop as I have to be a better father and be there for my missus.”

This is despite pleading guilty in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 6 to breaching a domestic violence order earlier that morning, an order which was made on March 26.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the 20-year-old man had been found hiding in the aggrieved’s bedroom just after midnight on May 6.

The court heard he was at the house helping with two children, including his baby.

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said there was no violence or arguing involved and both parties had allegedly wanted to get the domestic violence order varied.

She said the defendant knew he was not allowed to contact the aggrieved, but she was going through a very difficult time after a family member passed away.

The defendant then asked to address the court himself.

“She needed the help and I couldn’t let her sit there and struggle knowing she was going through a rough time when she really needed someone there to comfort her,” he said.

“That’s why I was there at the house, I understand that I’m not supposed to be around the house, but what can you do really?

“If you love a person you do what you can for them, no matter what, whatever it takes.”

The court heard the Cherbourg man had done several domestic violence courses while he was in jail.

“Jail has opened my eyes to a lot more options. I understand hitting women is not right,” he said.

His defence lawyer told the court these helpful courses would not be available if the defendant went to jail due to isolation measures and restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Time in custody is particularly difficult at the moment,” Ms Djordjevic said.

She said the defendant had grown up in several foster homes.

The defendant told the court he had been a changed man since he was released in custody on April 17.

“I’m happy I ended up in jail as it woke me up a bit more,” he said.

“Where I come from, people have doubts in me, I’m here trying to prove everyone wrong that I can be a better father, a better man and a better person.”

Magistrate Pink said he would continue to go to jail while he continued to breach the domestic violence order.

“Somehow, somewhere it must get through your mind that you cannot do what you want to do and you must comply with the court order that is there to protect her,” she said.

The Cherbourg man was convicted and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

His parole release date was set for June 5, after one month in jail.