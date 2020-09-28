Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flowers left outside the gates of Dreamworld after the ride malfunction that killed four people.
Flowers left outside the gates of Dreamworld after the ride malfunction that killed four people.
News

Young Dreamworld disaster survivor’s brave court appearance

by Jeremy Pierce
28th Sep 2020 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of the survivors of the horrific Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids disaster has bravely appeared in court for the company's sentencing hearing on the Gold Coast.

Ebony Goodchild was just 12 when her mother Kate Goodchild died along with her uncle Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi and NSW mum Cindy Low in the October 2016 tragedy.

Luke Dorsett.
Luke Dorsett.

 

Kate Goodchild.
Kate Goodchild.

 

Roozi Araghi.
Roozi Araghi.

 

Cindy Low.
Cindy Low.

 

Ebony and Mrs Low's son Kieran miraculously survived when the group's raft collided with another, tossing the occupants in to the churning water and conveyor belt system below.

Ebony did not attend any of the harrowing inquest hearings, but bravely appeared for Monday's sentencing hearing, supported by her grandmother Kim Dorsett.

Other family members of the victims watched the proceedings via video link from interstate and overseas.

Lawyers for Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure have previously entered guilty pleas to three industrial relations charges over the tragedy.

The sentencing hearing continues.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

dreamworld editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        Premium Content Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        News The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...

        Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to...

        News THE South Burnett man was airlifted to hospital with serious full-body injuries...