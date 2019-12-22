Menu
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
Young family involved in traffic crash

The Morning Bulletin
22nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
3pm: Driver out of vehicle. One patient has a broken arm. The rest of the injuries are not serious. All to be transported to Rocky Hospital at this stage.

2.55pm: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash involving a young family on the Burnet Highway at Bouldercombe.

QAS is assessing injuries for four patients including two children, one aged 12.

The driver is still in the car.

It's believed to be a single vehicle rollover and the incident is partially blocking the highway .

More to follow.

