Young girl killed by car on walk with mum

A little girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west in a horror crash on Wednesday night.

The five-year-old was walking with her 37-year-old mother along Rooty Hill Road North in Plumpton when they were hit by a Toyota Tarago just after 7pm.

Emergency crews were called to the tragic scene before paramedics rushed the pair to Westmead Hospital.

The woman was in a serious but stable condition with leg injuries and the child was in a critical condition.

The young girl died in hospital a short time later.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after 7pm Wednesday. Picture: TNV

Vision from the scene shows the shattered front window of the Tarago as several ambulance crew rushed to the mother and daughter's aid.

The 64-year-old male driver of the Tarago was also taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police said he is assisting with inquiries.

Local resident James Camilleri said he heard a "thud" before sirens started going off.

"Obviously someone has been hit by a car … this stretch of road is notorious for people getting hit and killed," he said

"Just a year ago my brother was here and got T-boned by a truck. He had a heart attack here and was brought back to life.

"Something need to be done about this road."

A huge dent was seen in the front of the Tarago. Picture: TNV

Lawrence Vincent, a paramedic who was one of the first on the scene, said the driver of the car was uninjured but the girl was found with life-threatening injuries.

"On arrival it was absolute chaos," he said.

"We took control of the scene and provided exceptional care tonight for our patients."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Young girl killed after being hit by car

One of the first responders described the scene as “chaos”. Picture: TNV