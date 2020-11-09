Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tori Dillan Faraj was filmed hooning before being arrested and refusing a breath test.
Tori Dillan Faraj was filmed hooning before being arrested and refusing a breath test.
News

Young Gympie dad did burnout before refusing a breath test

JOSH PRESTON
9th Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie father resisted arrest and later refused a breath test after he was filmed hooning in a silver Ford Falcon earlier this year.

READ MORE

*The Gympie 'missing persons' cases that are still a mystery

*Young man in hospital after workplace accident near Gympie

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Tori Dillan Faraj, 22, was driving the Falcon on Old Maryborough Rd on September 4 when he did a burnout for about 40 metres heading into Fairway Drive, causing smoke to issue from the rear tires and make excessive noise.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Faraj's driving drew the attention of two witnesses, who filmed the burnout and followed him to a residence on Fairway Drive.

Once Faraj reached the residence the witnesses confronted him and waited for police to arrive.

Sgt Manns said Faraj appeared unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words when police arrived, and a smell of burning rubber was coming from the garage of the residence.

When asked Faraj didn't supply his name to one of the officers, telling him "it's none of your business".

Faraj then resisted attempts to arrest him and had to be restrained on the ground, the court heard.

He refused a breath test once he returned to the police station.

Faraj's lawyer told the court his client was a father of two and was the sole breadwinner for his family, and planned to go and work in the mines in the future.

Faraj pleaded guilty to wilfully driving a vehicle in such a way that it made unnecessary noise or smoke, as well as obstructing police, contravening a requirement given by police and refusing a breath test.

He was fined a total of $1200 and banned from driving for one year.

More Stories

gympie court gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region hooning resisting arrest
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground because there is not enough workers to harvest them, despite the high unemployment rates.

        • 9th Nov 2020 5:02 AM
        • 4 Rai_o_Sunshine
        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle Suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent in regional areas

        ‘Serious offence’: Repeat drug driver narrowly avoids prison

        Premium Content ‘Serious offence’: Repeat drug driver narrowly avoids prison

        News ‘I THOUGHT it was out of my system’: South Burnett man narrowly dodges prison...