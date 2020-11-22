Menu
Crime

Young man charged after police officer punched in face

Tegan Annett
22nd Nov 2020 7:30 AM
A Sunshine Coast police officer was taken to hospital last night after he was punched in the face twice.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to Parklands Tavern around 8pm last night with reports a driver had crashed into a parked car and drove off.

He said officers went to a Moffat Beach home to speak to a 26-year-old man about the alleged hit and run.

He said after speaking to the man, he allegedly punched one officer in the face and mouth, threatened them verbally and ran away.

More police officers arrived and found the man nearby.

He was charged with serious assault police causing bodily harm, assault police, obstruct police and contravene a domestic violence order, drunk and disorderly in a licensed premises, fail to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash, fail to provide specimen of breath and drink driving.

The police officer was taken to hospital.

The 26-year-old will appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on December 16.

