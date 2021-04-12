Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes

Meg Gannon
by and Danielle O’Neal
12th Apr 2021 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 21-year-old Toowoomba man has died after a horrific crash at Allora, near Toowoomba, overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash on the New England Highway near the Warwick Road turn-off.

It is understood a single vehicle crashed onto a power pole, before rolling.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked to free the man but sadly he died a short time later.

The crash brought down power lines and Ergon Energy staff were called in to make the scene safe.

Meanwhile, two teenagers have been hospitalised with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree in the Gympie region last night.

Emergency services were called to Vines Road in Wolvi at 8pm Sunday where two people were trapped in the wreckage.

Paramedics treated the 18-year-old male driver and another 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, for critical injuries.

One was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and the other was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in critical conditions.

A 15-year-old girl with a knee injury and neck pain was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout and to explain how he received the Pfizer jab at a private clinic which only offers AstraZeneca to the...

        Blame game over $5.85b roadworks backlog

        Premium Content Blame game over $5.85b roadworks backlog

        News Cost of required works on Queensland’s state controlled roads has soared

        70+ PHOTOS: All the action from the 2021 Nanango Bull Ride

        Premium Content 70+ PHOTOS: All the action from the 2021 Nanango Bull Ride

        Community See all the nailbiting action from Friday night’s bull riding, making for a...

        Man tragically dies after fatal collision with kangaroo

        Premium Content Man tragically dies after fatal collision with kangaroo

        News A motorbike rider has tragically died after hitting a kangaroo this morning