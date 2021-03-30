A man has died following a traffic crash involving a semi-trailer and a car at Stony Creek on Monday.

At 5pm, a car travelling west on the D’Aguilar Highway and a semi-trailer travelling in the opposite direction collided.

The head-on collision resulted in the semi-trailer to be engulfed in fire, causing the 58-year-old driver to extract himself.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Narangba man, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are appealing for any motorists that may have witnessed the crash and have dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If have information for investigators phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Young man dies in firey highway crash