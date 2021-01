Emergency services are on scene following a single-car rollover at Coolabunia. File Photo.

A man in his 20s is being treated for a head injury after a single-car crash at Coolabunia.

According to a QPS spokesman, the vehicle swerved off the D'Aguilar Highway and rolled near Petersen Drive.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene at 2.28pm and are assessing a male patient in his 20s for a head laceration.

He's in a stable condition.