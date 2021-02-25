Menu
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

Peta McEachern
24th Feb 2021 8:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 5:07 AM
Tragedy has struck the Western Downs with the horrific death of a young Taroom man who was involved in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 24.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 24-year-old was travelling in west bound along Injune Rd, Taroom, at 2.15pm when the crash occurred.

“The 24-year-old Taroom man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the spokesman said.

“Initial investigations indicate the man was riding… approximately 10km from Taroom when he has left the roadway and crashed into a culvert at around 2.15pm.”

