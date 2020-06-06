Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
News

Young man killed in vehicle roll

by Peter Carruthers
6th Jun 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over south of Cairns.

A 27-year-old Trebonne man died yesterday afternoon after a single vehicle traffic crash in Lannercost, just south of Cardwell.

Preliminary inquiries indicate around 3pm, the man was driving along Abergowrie and Lannercost Extension Rd, when the man lost control resulting in the car rolling.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Originally published as Young man killed in vehicle roll over south of Cairns

road death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property There are growing concerns regional battlers may miss out because the scheme is targeted at wealthy city dwellers.

        HIT AND RUN: White Hilux tears up suburban streets

        premium_icon HIT AND RUN: White Hilux tears up suburban streets

        News Police investigate following hit and run traffic crash in Kingaroy.

        FRESH LOOK: Project under way as council receives $4.7M

        premium_icon FRESH LOOK: Project under way as council receives $4.7M

        Council News Take a look at the plan for Kingaroy’s CBD after it undergoes a complete...

        Two Kingaroy men face serious drug charges

        premium_icon Two Kingaroy men face serious drug charges

        Crime A pair of Kingaroy residents have been charged with serious drug offences after...