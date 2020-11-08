Menu
Police were called to an incident in Sippy Downs on Thursday.
Young mum ‘traumatised’ by run-in with stranger

Eden Boyd
7th Nov 2020 11:27 AM
A young woman was left running in the dark alone after she was "nearly sexually assaulted" while walking with her four-week-old baby in a Coast suburb.

The mum of the 21-year-old victim posted a recount on social media, describing the reported incident near the University of the Sunshine Coast on Thursday night.

She issued a warning to other women in the Sippy Downs area.

"Ladies please be aware of your surroundings," the post read.

"While walking home through the uni near the bus stop as she was coming from Coles my 21 year old daughter whom was pushing a pram with her 4 week old bub was nearly sexually assaulted by a guy."

The mum said her daughter's "main concern" was her newborn baby as she escaped while holding groceries and recovering from a C-section.

"She ran as fast as she could to get help," she posted.

"My daughter has now gone back to Bris (sic) as she's traumatised by the experience."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers were called to Sippy Downs on Thursday night.

The spokesman said a man who had suffered a severe mental health episode had been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He said the incident had been dealt with.

