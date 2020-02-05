Young schoolgirl suffers facial injuries in brutal assault

A teenager who just started high school has suffered terrible injuries in an assault outside McDonald’s. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help her.

A young girl is being treated at the Women's and Children's Hospital after a brutal assault outside Gilles Plains McDonalds on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics were called to the shopping centre after reports of a fight between a group of teenagers just before 4pm on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old girl, Maddy, sustained facial injuries - and a friend of the family created a GoFundMe page on Wednesday to raise money for medical expenses.

The page describes Maddy as a straight-A student, who has suffered bullying "all her life".

It was alleged two teenagers "cowardly" punched her from behind before assaulting her further. The incident left her with two missing front teeth.

"This poor girl has only started high school a week ago and now her life is changed forever," the GoFundMe post read.

Maddy was assaulted at McDonald’s in Gilles Plains. Picture: GoFundMe

The offenders allegedly continue to torment Maddy through online messages while she lies in a hospital bed awaiting dental replacement surgery - and recovers from the "mental scarring that will change her life" from the incident.

Police said two girls, aged 14 and 15 were arrested and charged with aggravated assault cause harm.

"Investigations are continuing, however police are currently not seeking any further suspects," a police spokesman said.

"Police wish to reassure the community that this was not a random incident, all parties are known to each other."

Authorities will continue to work with the families, parents and school of the teenagers involved in the incident going forward.

A spokesman from the education department - on behalf of the Windsor Gardens school the girls attend - said the school is aware of the incident that happened off-site.

"The school has reached out to the family and support is being put in place to assist the victim to return to school," the spokesman said.

"Appropriate disciplinary action is also being taken.

"A letter has also been sent to the school community outlining the school's response."

READER WARNING: Maddy's gofundme campaign page - link here - contains a graphic and distressing image of her injuries.