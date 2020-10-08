Young teacher stabbed repeatedly in frenzied knife attack

Teacher Rachel Middleton was stabbed in a random attack in the remote indigenous community of Lockhart River. Picture: Supplied

The teacher who was stabbed in a horrific random attack in a remote Indigenous community in the state's far north has been identified as 25-year-old Rachel Middleton.

Ms Middleton, originally from Caboolture, was slashed across the face and stabbed repeatedly in the torso, arms and legs in what police allege was an unprovoked attack in the Lockhart River.

Michael Gilbert, 26 of the Lockhart River, was yesterday charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

The young teacher was yesterday afternoon discharged from Cairns Hospital, after she was flown there for urgent medical treatment following the terrifying home attack.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening, when an armed man knocked on Ms Middleton's door asking for medication and water.

According to police, the teacher went inside her Blady Grass St home momentarily to get the man a glass of water.

When Ms Middleton returned to the veranda, the man allegedly repeatedly stabbed and slashed her.

She was slashed in the face and stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen, legs and arms, while her 49-year-old neighbour was also allegedly assaulted by the man when she made attempts to intervene.

He fled the scene on foot shortly after the incident.

On her Facebook page, Ms Middleton had posted a job advertisement encouraging people to come work at Lockhart State School.

Lockhart River Mayor Wayne Butcher yesterday wished the young victim the best for her recovery, before he condemned people for bringing "sly grog" into the dry community.

"I'd … like to condemn in the strongest possible way those responsible for bringing alcohol into our dry community, which is the source of this alleged unacceptable behaviour," he said.

"There are too many people in our community with too much time on their hands while the rest of us are working hard to build a future for our families and children."

