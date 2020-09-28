Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in tragedy on Burnett Highway, three children in serious condition

        Premium Content Man killed in tragedy on Burnett Highway, three children in...

        News A MAN has tragically died and three young children are in a serious condition following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway this afternoon.

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...

        Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to...

        News THE South Burnett man was airlifted to hospital with serious full-body injuries...

        Single-vehicle crash sends three to hospital

        Premium Content Single-vehicle crash sends three to hospital

        News PARAMEDICS treated four patients, transporting three to hospital, following a...