Young Wondai woman busted 4x the limit with weapon

A South Burnett woman was slapped with a massive fine after police found her driving four times over the legal alcohol limit. File Photo.

After nearly running into police at a Wondai intersection, Clancy Margaret Rose Carew was slapped with a hefty fine after returning a blood alcohol reading nearly four times over the legal limit.

Appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court, Carew pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing a knife in a public place with no reasonable excuse.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi, Carew was intercepted at 3am on February 20 after she failed to give way to police at the intersection of Haly Street and the Bunya Highway in Wondai.

After returning a reading of 0.194, nearly four times over the legal limit of 0.05, she was taken back to the watch house.

“She was taken to the watch house, due to her reading, and when going through property police found a single bladed throwing knife about 15cm long,” Sergeant Gangemi.

“She said she carries it for safety. It was in her handbag in the car.”

In relation to the drink driving offence, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Carew $1200, which was referred to SPER.

For the knife possession she was convicted and not further punished.

“Drink driving is very serious. You’re lucky you nearly ran into the police,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“If you choose to drink, you can’t drive.”