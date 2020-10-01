Young Yuleba man suspended for 2+ years after drunk driving

A YOUNG Yuleba man thought he could have a drunk night out with his friends in the South Burnett and drive back to his hotel, but was busted twice for the ‘foolish’ act.

Abraham James Irwin, 18, faced the Roma Magistrates Court for driving along the D’Aguliar Highway while suspended and over the alcohol limit.

The P-plater pleaded guilty to two drink driving charges and one count of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff said a white Toyota Hilux was pulled up on Parsons Road at Nanango at 9.56pm on July 30.

Irwin was the driver of the Hilux and was taken to the police station, where he recorded a 0.112 breath alcohol concentration.

He was slapped with a suspension after that incident, but was caught driving again the next day at 12.05am on July 31.

“Police from Nanango Police Station were patrolling the D’Aguliar Hwy where they observed a silver utility,” sgt Boodnikoff said.

“The vehicle turned left onto Parsons Road where police intercepted the vehicle.”

When Irwin stepped out of the ute, he identified himself and police recognised him from the previous incident.

“He stated to police that he knew he was doing the wrong thing but he was worried about his vehicle; he didn’t want anyone breaking into it,” sgt Boodnikoff said.

When Irwin was breath tested for the second time, he returned a 0.071 reading.

Solicitor Gemma Kruger told the court that Irwin was drinking with a group of friends on that night.

“He was drinking with a group of friends and they raised the issue that they were too intoxicated and insisted he was going to drive himself home,” Miss Kruger said.

She told the court that Irwin was driving home because he was “much less affected by alcohol” than the others.

“My client accepts that his actions were foolish and he is disappointed in letting himself get to that position,” Miss Kruger said.

Irwin, who is an electrical apprentice with Origin Energy, came to the court with no criminal history and no similar offences on his traffic history.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said he took into account the fact Irwin pleaded guilty at an early opportunity and his mostly clean traffic history.

“You’ve got a good future ahead of you,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“Don’t make mistakes now that are going to adversely impact that.

“I hope that doesn’t have an effect on your employment.”

Irwin was slapped with a mandatory disqualification for two years and nine months and a total of $2000 worth of fines.

His convictions were not recorded and Irwin surrendered his licence to sgt Boodnikoff.