Your guide to Anzac Day in isolation in South Burnett

NO MARCHING: As part of strict Covid-19 regulations, all services and events planned for Anzac Day have been cancelled in the South Burnett. Photo: File

NO MARCHING: As part of strict Covid-19 regulations, all services and events planned for Anzac Day have been cancelled in the South Burnett. Photo: File

COVID-19 restrictions have forced the cancellation of Anzac Day across the South Burnett this year.

South Burnett Regional Council has informed community members they would be unable to hold Anzac Day events, visit, or lay wreaths at war memorials without an authorised exemption, in line with the Chief Health Officer directions.

But this does not mean our servicemen and women will not be honoured.

Mayor Brett Otto said he supported RSL Queensland’s Light Up the Dawn initiative and encouraged residents to participate by standing on their driveways, balconies or in their living rooms for a minute’s silence to remember all those who have served, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The council has also organised another, louder Anzac Day tribute.

“As council is unable to fly flags for this year’s Anzac Day services, council in collaboration with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Rural Fire Service have arranged for fire engines and traditional sirens to be sounded across the South Burnett at 11am for one minute as a mark of respect to our Anzacs and all who have served and died for our great nation,” Cr Otto said.

“I encourage all residents to unite in a minute’s silence to remember our past and present servicemen and women.”

In addition, residents can join live stream an Anzac Day service from the RSL Queensland website.

For further information on how you can participate, visit RSL Queensland’s website here.

The Australian Government is encouraging community members to privately commemorate Anzac Day, in line with the latest health advice, and to watch the service broadcast from the Australian War Memorial.

Even though the service is not open to public attendance, it will be aired nationally to enable the public to watch from their own homes.

For further information about the service, visit here.