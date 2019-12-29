Your guide to South Burnett Sport in 2020

2019: From Aussie rules to volleyball, 2020 will offer up a diverse mix of sport.

2019: From Aussie rules to volleyball, 2020 will offer up a diverse mix of sport.

IF YOU are looking to get involved with a sporting club or team in 2020, South Burnett has it all.

This is your extensive guide to what sports are available in 2020.

AFL

The South Burnett Saints are one of Kingaroy's younger clubs and with a senior men and women's team as well as several junior teams the Saints are going strong. After a premiership in division 2 the Saints now compete in the Darling Downs division one competition. Club president Daniel Clay said new players are always welcome and with a new women's coach the Saints are looking a likely contender in 2020. The senior men's coach position is yet to be finalised.

Pre-season training is set to start at the end of January with training Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30pm at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy.

NRL

Arguably the strongest competition in the South Burnett region is Rugby League. Competition has been going for 100 years and has a wide following. Teams include: Kingaroy Red Ants, Murgon Mustangs, Wondai Wolves and Cherbourg Hornets. Competition is looking to get underway mid to late March.

Football + Futsal

Football is set to kick off the season with a bang when it hosts the Soccer Sevens in early February. The home and away season will commence at the end of March with clubs looking to field teams for all ages. Training is usually one night a week with matches on weekends. The Football club is set to reveal new change rooms in mid January.

Futsal is also played two nights a week in the St Mary's school hall. Tuesday nights is u12 to seniors and Thursdays are five to eleven-year olds.

Touch Football

The Kingaroy Touch Association run two competitions a year that now includes a league touch fixture. The regular season kicks off at the start of February with both men, women and mixed teams taking the field.

Golf

South Burnett's only 18-hole course, the Kingaroy Golf Club is home to one of the regions finest greens. The Kingaroy Golf Club hosts several major events throughout the year and welcomes visitors and social groups of all ages and ability levels. There is membership deal offer running in January. The course is also associated with regular koala sightings.

Lawn Bowls

The Kingaroy Bowls Club hosts social bowls every Thursday and Sunday with carnivals in July and November and a corporate league on Tuesday nights. In a typical game you can walk 1.5 kms and lift 92 kgs. Bend and stretch up to 88 times and do 21 step ups. Sounds like a decent work out. The bowls club also hosts bingo every Saturday night with jackpots of $500.

Basketball

The Kingaroy State High School indoor sports centre is home to the Kingaroy Amateur Basketball Association that runs two competitions a year held on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Competition looks to begin early February.

Cricket

The South Burnett Cricket Association is currently heading in to its 12th round of competition. Cricket is one of the region's largest competitions featuring nine teams. Cricket season runs till early March.

Netball

The Kingaroy Netball Association runs three competition a week with both senior and junior teams taking the field. Competition is set to begin in early February, hosting a Monday night ladies fixture, a mixed competition on Wednesday and junior competition on Friday nights.

Tennis

The Kingaroy Tennis Association is home to 8 artificial courts and 2 hard courts located on Bond Street in Kingaroy. The club runs two senior fixtures, the first being on Tuesday nights and the second on Thursdays. Competition is set to commence late January or early February.

Mr B's Tennis coaching will also get back underway on the 13th of January which runs seven days a week, taking private lesson and groups. He will be leading a new initiative by Tennis Australia aiming to get adults back in to tennis.

Volleyball

The Kingaroy Volleyball Association are looking to kick things off around April ahead of their second year of competition. Games are played every Wednesday night at the Kingaroy State High School.

Athletics

South Burnett Little Athletics runs from September through March on Wednesday's from 4:00pm to 5:45pm at the Taabinga State School.

South Burnett is also home to a series of motor sports, a swimming club, soaring Club (hang gliding), darts club, clay target club, archery club, martial arts and polocrosse association. For updates and information regarding any of these clubs head to their Facebook Pages.