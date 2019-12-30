Menu
Yarraman's New Year's Day Festival will be a great way to mark the start of 2020.
Whats On

Events on offer to celebrate New Year's Day in style

Madeline Grace
30th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
IF YOU'RE not too tired from staying up to see in the new year, then you're in luck because there are plenty of options to keep you entertained around the region on New Year's Day.

Lunch at Kingsley Grove Estate

If you're looking for a family friendly event where you can sit back with a glass of wine after a big night, consider celebrating the new year at Kingsley Grove Estate for lunch.

Simon and Jo Berry from Kingsley Grove Estate.
Bring the family for woodfired pizza, salad, and wine ice cream.

Food service will run from 11am-3pm. Lunch costs $25 per adult and $12 per child under 12 years.

Bookings are essential, call 0414 230 128, and let them know of any dietary requirements.

Sparkling rose at Kingsley Grove Estate.
New Year's Day Festival

Yarraman will be ringing in the new year at the New's Years Day Festival.

This family friendly festival will be held at the Errol Munt Recreation Grounds off the New England Highway.

The festivities will run from 5-9pm and will feature plenty of fun for the family, including live music, market stalls, a licensed bar, hot food, beverages, jumping castles, a slide, a climbing rock wall and dodgem cars.

David and Judy Robinson enjoying Yarraman's New Year's Day festival in 2019.
Rides cost $10 for five, or $20 for an unlimited rides armband.

Fire-fighting superhero Blazer The Bear will be making an appearance at 6pm.

The festival is run by the Yarraman Progress Association and co-sponsored by Toowoomba Regional Council.

Entry is free.

