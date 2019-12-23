Your guide to what is open over Christmas

If you wake up Christmas morning and realise you have forgotten some much needed ingredients for Christmas lunch, don't despair.

IF you’re stressed in the lead up to Christmas about whether you enough food for the entire family, or you wake up Christmas morning and realise you have forgotten much needed ingredients for Christmas lunch, don’t despair.

We have compiled a list of South Burnett stores that are open over Christmas for your convenience.

Bunnings (Kingaroy) is open on Christmas Eve from 6am-6pm, closed over Christmas Day, and then open again for Boxing Day from 7am-6pm

Harvey Norman (Kingaroy) is open on Christmas Eve from 9am-5.30pm, is closed Christmas Day, and is open from 8am-4pm for all of your Boxing Day sales.

Kingaroy Harvey Norman owner Justin Wright said Boxing Day is their biggest day of the year.

“There will be massive percentage discounts across the entire store and heaps of deals,” he said.

“Generally we recommend coming in from 8am to get there early.

“With the stock we have it really is a matter of first in best dressed.

“But, if you’re looking to avoid the rush maybe come in a bit later.”

Freedom fuels (Kingaroy) is open from 6am-8pm on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

BP (Kingaroy) is open from 5am-8pm on Christmas Eve, on Christmas Day from 6am-2pm, and on Boxing Day from 5am-8pm.

United (Kingaroy) is open 24 hours all three days, however the kitchen is closed Christmas and Boxing Day.

Coles Express (Kingaroy) is closed on Christmas Day, and open Christmas Eve and Boxing Day from 7am-5pm.

Caltex Woolworths (Kingaroy) is closed Christmas Day and open Christmas Eve and Boxing Day from 8am-5pm.

BP (Goomeri) is closed Christmas Day, and open Boxing Day and Christmas Eve from 5.30am-9pm.

Caltex (Nanango) is open from 5am-10pm on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

BP (Murgon) is open on Christmas Eve from 4am-11pm, Christmas Day from 6am-6pm, and Boxing Day from 4am-11pm.

Supa IGA Kingaroy will be open from 7am-9pm everyday other than Christmas Day.

Yarraman IGA will also trade every day from 6am-8pm except Christmas Day.

Wondai IGA will be open from 7am-8pm on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, open from 7am-7pm on Boxing Day.

Murgon IGA will be open from 7am-6pm on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open 8.30am-5.30pm Boxing Day.

ALDI in Kingaroy will be open 8.30am-6pm on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Kingaroy Shoppingworld will be open on Christmas Eve from 9am-5.30pm, closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Woolworths will be open 8am-6pm Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.